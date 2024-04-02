My Personal CFO LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after acquiring an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 527,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after buying an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE UNH traded down $31.74 on Tuesday, reaching $457.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,736,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.03 and its 200 day moving average is $519.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.