National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.40. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 257,490 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 190,737 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

