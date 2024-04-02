National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,712,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

