Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.78 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $729.98 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,887.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.35 or 0.00962769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00162945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00184527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00133292 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,557,409,606 coins and its circulating supply is 43,874,703,598 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

