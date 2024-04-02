NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 286.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.42. 367,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.