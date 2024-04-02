Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.31 and a 200-day moving average of $492.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,769 shares of company stock worth $139,065,913. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

