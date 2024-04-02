Newton One Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newton One Investments LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,898,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.