Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.1 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.