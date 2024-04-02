Nicola Bruce Purchases 2,018 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce purchased 2,018 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.74 ($12,489.00).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.03). 66,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,397. The company has a market cap of £280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.72 and a beta of 0.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 459.72.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,482.76%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

