Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.95. Nikola shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 32,959,529 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.