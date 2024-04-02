Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. 718,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

