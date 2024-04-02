Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.76. 718,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,413. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average of $226.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.