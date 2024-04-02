Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

