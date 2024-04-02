Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 3,998 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $120,780,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

