Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

