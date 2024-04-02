Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $20.36 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $636.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $612.84 and a 200-day moving average of $537.55. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.22 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

