Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $26.90 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

