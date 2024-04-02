Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 2.03% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

