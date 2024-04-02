Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $31.33 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

