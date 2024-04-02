Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $395,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.