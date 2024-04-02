Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VWO opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

