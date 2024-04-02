Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Qualys were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

QLYS stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

