Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.15.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $366.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.63 and a 200 day moving average of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

