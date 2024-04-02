Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 245 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

