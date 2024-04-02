Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 4,279 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

