Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 5,952 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

