NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.46. 323,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,393,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NovoCure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

