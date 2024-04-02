Numbers Protocol (NUM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.42 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and $2.42 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.13684556 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,391,936.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

