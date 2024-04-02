Numbers Protocol Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $74.15 million and $2.23 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.13684556 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,391,936.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

