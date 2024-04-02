NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.85. NWTN shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 12,829 shares trading hands.

NWTN Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

