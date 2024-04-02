Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,225 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,867,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,884,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

