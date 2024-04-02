Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 336.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,719,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,370,648. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

