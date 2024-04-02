Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 22,382 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.