Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 104,468 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 13,725,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103,270. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

