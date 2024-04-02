Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 642,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

