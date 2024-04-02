Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,781,404. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 742,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,921. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

