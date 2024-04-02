Oak Thistle LLC Has $903,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.77. 537,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,287. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

