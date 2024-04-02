Oak Thistle LLC Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.