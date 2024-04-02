Oak Thistle LLC Invests $911,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

