Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 10,301 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.