Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 49,591 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.