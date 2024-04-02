Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 631,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,226. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

