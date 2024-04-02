Oak Thistle LLC Sells 29,215 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $397,599,000 after buying an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 6,084,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

