Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 141,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. 249,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

