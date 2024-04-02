Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $20.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.93. The stock had a trading volume of 818,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

