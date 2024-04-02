Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,830. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

