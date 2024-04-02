Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.55

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 426385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $687.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.