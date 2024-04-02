Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 2.2 %

OVBC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

