Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 2.2 %
OVBC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.11.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.