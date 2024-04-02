Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.45. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 87,204 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OLMA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.
In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
