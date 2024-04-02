OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $135.39 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $135.39 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00027363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

